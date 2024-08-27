Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 85 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, 85 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the updated information, today the areas of Sopych, Bachivsk, Porokhon, Pokrovka, Krasnopillia, Dmytrivka, Sydorivka, Ulanove, Orlivka were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire. In addition, the Russians launched air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships on Vorozhba, Esman, Vilna Sloboda, Atynske, Horile, and Bessalivka.

Read more: Rotations have begun at front for first time. They cannot be called fundamental yet, - Zelenskyy

Combat in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is storming the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk. The enemy attack is still ongoing. In addition, the Russians launched NARs in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted 15 offensives near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, and Stelmakhivka. Seven attacks are currently ongoing.

Russian occupiers also carried out five airstrikes on Senkove, Kupiansk-Vuzlove, Synkivka, and Petropavlivka.

Read more: Events in Kursk region are not occupation, but defense operation, - Zelenskyy

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Druzheliubivka, Nevske and Novosadove. The enemy was stopped by skilful actions of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled a Russian attack near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy advanced towards Hryhorivka, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka, and was defeated in six engagements.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders tried nine times to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk and New York. They were unsuccessful.

Watch more: Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroys Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV in air. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russians carried out 25 assault operations in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mykhailivka, Novohrodivka and Selydove. Ukraine's defence forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 24 attacks, with one battle still ongoing. The enemy's losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 11 times. Nine attempts to advance were repelled, and two are ongoing near Karlivka.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy stormed our positions near Vodiane and Prechystivka five times without success.

Read more: Main task is to prevent Russia from fully occupying Donbas - Zelenskyy

Combat in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted three offensives near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers were also defeated, attacking the positions of our units twice. Using aviation, they dropped five KABs in the areas of Sadove and Tiahyntsi.

In other areas, the operational situation remains unchanged.