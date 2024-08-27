Rotations have begun at front for first time. They cannot be called fundamental yet, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the first steps in the rotation of the military at the front.

He said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"I have 2-3 online conversations with the head of the organisation. Constantly. We are talking about Pokrovsk, the Toretsk direction, the Kharkiv region, all these areas. There is also the south, there are issues in the Vuhledar direction. There are issues everywhere. It was a difficult situation in New York. There were all these difficulties. They are still there, they remain. Strengthening depends on many things.

People are prepared, and the number of people who have started to prepare has increased. This is a fact. It will help the guys a lot to have some rotations. Firstly, some rotations have started. I can't call them fundamental rotations yet. But it is a start. This is very important," the President noted.

