Dialogue with Putin is empty and meaningless today - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently empty.
The head of state said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.
"There are no compromises with Putin, in fact, the dialogue with Putin is empty and meaningless today. Because he does not want the war to end diplomatically. He is ready to give him 30% of our land diplomatically," he said.
Zelenskyy added that the Kursk operation "helped Ukraine a lot".
"So that the number of votes on this topic becomes smaller," the president added.
