Main task is to prevent Russia from fully occupying Donbas - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the main task in Donbas is to prevent Russia from fully occupying the region.

He said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence", Censor.NET reports.

"The plan of action is to prevent him from realising it (the occupation of Donbas - Ed.). We have been living with this plan for a very long time. And it is absolutely open information that this is their main mission in the East - the full occupation of Donbas. Our task is to prevent this from happening. And to make them constantly promise their society to do so and constantly postpone this deadline," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the task in eastern Ukraine is to stabilise the situation.

"Because to stabilise the situation, they will have to keep their most powerful brigades there. This is very important. This is also a stage of other actions by the Armed Forces. But it is not easy. This is the most difficult thing. We need to stabilise the situation there, do everything for this," the President added.

