Zelenskyy: Durov’s detention does not affect Telegram’s work in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France does not affect the messenger's work in Ukraine.

The head of state said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that he did not know the details of the case of Durov's detention.

"Today, this does not affect the fact that Telegram operates in Ukraine. And certain steps and our policy of Ukraine in such sensitive issues... we are working here as a country of the future EU. There should always be conversations, dialogues, and agreements among EU countries," he explained.

Read more: Tatarov killed Chechens in Kyiv. If we expel him, Russians will kill him, - Zelenskyy

Durov's detention in France

As a reminder, the owner of Telegram, Russian Pavel Durov, was arrested in Paris on the evening of 24 August.

It was reported that on Saturday evening, 24 August, he was to appear before an investigating judge before a possible indictment on Sunday for a number of crimes: terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, receiving stolen goods, crimes against children, etc.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and will be tried as a French citizen, as he holds a French passport.