President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that deputy head of the Presidential Administration Oleh Tatarov and current head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk "killed Chechens in Kyiv" at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"As for my team, today my team as president is all those people who defend our country: The Armed Forces, the Chief of Defence, the Minister of Defence. I believe we are one team. When we have really positive developments towards the EU, we should thank our speaker and his colleagues. Many laws have been adopted. There are various challenges in the Rada, in the government, etc. But we shouldn't ignore that Ukraine has done so much during the war," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, Patriot, ATACMS, F-16 "did not just appear".

"The peace summit did not appear by itself. Although we could have lost the initiative on other diplomatic settlement initiatives before that. For example, Andriy Yermak is one of the main people who prepared the formula for peace, the Peace Summit," the Head of State said.

"The United States and everyone knows about this. Oleh Tatarov, together with Vasyl Maliuk, killed Chechens in Ukraine, in Kyiv. Is it not enough to expel him so that he can be killed by Russians?" - he added.

