Ukraine is not ready to exchange territories as part of any negotiations, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the possibility of exchanging Ukraine's territories for security guarantees.

The head of state said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"I am not ready to exchange our territories as part of any negotiations," the president said.

When asked whether Ukraine could win militarily, Zelenskyy said: "It will depend on the support of our colleagues. I hope they will work harder and faster."

