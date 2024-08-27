Ukraine is not ready to exchange territories as part of any negotiations, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the possibility of exchanging Ukraine's territories for security guarantees.
The head of state said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.
"I am not ready to exchange our territories as part of any negotiations," the president said.
When asked whether Ukraine could win militarily, Zelenskyy said: "It will depend on the support of our colleagues. I hope they will work harder and faster."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password