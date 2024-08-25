Russian Durov, owner of Telegram, was detained in Paris. He is charged with complicity in drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud - TF1
The owner of Telegram, Russian Pavel Durov, was arrested in Paris on the evening of 24 August.
This was reported by the TF1 channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to the channel, Durov was arrested around 08:00 p.m. on Saturday night when he stepped off his private jet onto the runway at Le Bourget airport.
It is known that he was registered in the FPR (the wanted list) and had just arrived from Azerbaijan.
He is due to appear before an investigating judge on Saturday evening before being possibly charged on Sunday with a number of crimes: terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, receiving stolen goods, crimes against children, etc.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and will be tried as a French citizen.
