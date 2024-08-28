On August 28, emergency power outage schedules were introduced in Kyiv and three regions

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Kyiv сity, the Kyiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions.

This was reported by DTEK's press service, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrenergo issued the relevant order due to the difficult situation in the power system.

During emergency outages, the schedules are not valid.

