Germany and UK have no new decisions on lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s strikes against Russia

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that their countries had not made any new decisions to restrict the use of the weapons they had handed over to Ukraine.

Starmer and Scholz said this at a press conference in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing The Guardian.

They were asked whether during the meeting they discussed lifting restrictions on weapons provided to Ukraine, which would allow them to use them to strike Russia.

To this, Starmer replied that "we support Ukraine, we provide them with weapons and we provide them with support".

He stressed that "no new or different decisions have been made".

"I'm not going to get into tactical issues about the use of weapons for obvious reasons, but no new decisions have been made," the British prime minister said.

Scholz added that Germany is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine in Europe and intends to continue this support.

"As far as the supply of weapons is concerned, there are no new decisions on the part of Germany," the German Chancellor concluded.