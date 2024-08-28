ENG
Soldiers of 46th SAB destroyed T-90 enemy tank and eliminated group of occupiers. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade destroyed an enemy T-90 tank and eliminated a group of occupiers.

The corresponding video of our defenders' work was shown on the Operyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

