Soldiers of 46th SAB destroyed T-90 enemy tank and eliminated group of occupiers. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade destroyed an enemy T-90 tank and eliminated a group of occupiers.
The corresponding video of our defenders' work was shown on the Operyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
