Belarusian volunteers of Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment destroyed enemy ATV carrying fuel canisters. VIDEO

Operators of an FPV drone from the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment of Belarus attacked an enemy ATV carrying fuel canisters. A precise hit from the drone caused a powerful detonation and complete destruction of the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the ATV were killed.

Kalinoŭski Regiment is actively involved in various combat operations, including the elimination of the enemy's ammunition load, the destruction of the occupiers' infrastructure facilities and support for Ukrainian troops on the front line, Censor.NET reports.

