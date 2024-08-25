During week, SSU Special Forces destroyed 14 tanks, 25 artillery systems, 3 MLRS and 241 occupiers. VIDEO
The SSU Special Forces actively destroyed enemy equipment and occupiers over the past week.
This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"On Independence Day, SSU soldiers arranged 'fireworks' for the occupiers," the SSU said.
In just a week, the SSU's special forces struck with drones and other firepower:
- 14 tanks
- 14 BBMS
- 25 artillery systems and 3 MLRS
- 1 air defence system and 3 electronic warfare systems
- 214 vehicles
- 23 UAVs and 20 communication antennas
- 181 enemy fortifications and firing positions
- 3 warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants
And 241 occupiers were killed.
The SBU Special Forces also appealed to those wishing to join them: "Do you want to fight for our Victory with us? Join the team of the SBU's Central Special Operations Centre "A" and fill in the application form here: bit.ly/43UpYug
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password