During week, SSU Special Forces destroyed 14 tanks, 25 artillery systems, 3 MLRS and 241 occupiers. VIDEO

The SSU Special Forces actively destroyed enemy equipment and occupiers over the past week.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"On Independence Day, SSU soldiers arranged 'fireworks' for the occupiers," the SSU said.

In just a week, the SSU's special forces struck with drones and other firepower:

14 tanks

14 BBMS

25 artillery systems and 3 MLRS

1 air defence system and 3 electronic warfare systems

214 vehicles

23 UAVs and 20 communication antennas

181 enemy fortifications and firing positions

3 warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants

And 241 occupiers were killed.

Read more: In south, 61 occupiers and 43 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed in one day

The SBU Special Forces also appealed to those wishing to join them: "Do you want to fight for our Victory with us? Join the team of the SBU's Central Special Operations Centre "A" and fill in the application form here: bit.ly/43UpYug