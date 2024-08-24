The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 61 occupiers were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 61 people.

The Russians also lost 43 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

2 anti-aircraft missile complexes ("Tor", "Buk-M3");

1 anti-tank missile complex;

12 artillery systems;

17 units of armored vehicles;

6 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 boat;

4 motorcycles.

Ukrainian defenders also hit 1 field supply point, 2 observation points, 2 dugouts and 1 generator.

The situation in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces

In addition, it is reported that in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, daily counter-battery fighting and repelling enemy assaults continues. The enemy does not stop trying to knock out our units from their occupied positions.

Yes, the operational situation on the Orichiv and Dnieper directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy did not carry out assault and offensive actions. The occupiers press with artillery fire, carry out airstrikes, use a large number of strike drones of various types, and actively conduct aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, the flight of 243 reconnaissance UAVs was recorded in the operational zone.

"Continuing the terror of the civilian population of the front-line territories, the enemy last day used 223 FPV drones, 5 Lancet-type attack UAVs, dropped 230 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications," the Defense Forces added.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 606,490 Russian invaders.