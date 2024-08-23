In south of previous day, enemy lost 23 occupiers, in Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, enemy did not carry out assault and offensive operations - Defense Forces

In the operational area of ​​the Southern Defense Forces, daily counter-battery fighting and repelling enemy assaults continues. The operational situation on the Orihiv and Prydniprovske directions has not changed significantly.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

"The occupiers press with artillery fire, carry out airstrikes, use a large number of strike drones of various types, actively conduct aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, the flight of 175 reconnaissance UAVs was recorded in the operational zone.

"Continuing the terror of the civilian population of the front-line territories, the enemy last day used 190 FPV drones, 3 Lancet-type attack UAVs, dropped 221 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications," the message says.

Enemy losses per day

During the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 73 people.

Also, the enemy lost 29 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

9 artillery systems;

12 units of armored vehicles;

2 reconnaissance UAVs;

2 boats;

2 video surveillance complexes;

2 motorcycles.

In addition, affected:

1 field supply point;

1 observation point;

12 dugouts;

1 firing position;

1 power plant;

1 Starlink satellite communication station and 1 transformer.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed 6 enemy cars, armored car, and ammunition depots. VIDEO