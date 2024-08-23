ENG
Border guards destroyed 6 enemy cars, armored car, and ammunition depots. VIDEO

Border guards of the Phoenix unit destroyed 6 enemy vehicles, an armored vehicle, and 3 ammunition depots near Kreminna and Serebrianka forest.

According to Censor.NET, a military truck, several cars, and a cannon of the occupiers were also damaged.

Also see: A Russian soldier gives the middle finger to our drone operator, after which a munition is dropped on the invader. VIDEO.

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1068) elimination (4978)
