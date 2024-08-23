Border guards destroyed 6 enemy cars, armored car, and ammunition depots. VIDEO
Border guards of the Phoenix unit destroyed 6 enemy vehicles, an armored vehicle, and 3 ammunition depots near Kreminna and Serebrianka forest.
According to Censor.NET, a military truck, several cars, and a cannon of the occupiers were also damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password