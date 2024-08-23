ENG
Russian soldier gives our drone operator finger, after which munition is dropped on invader. VIDEO

A brazen wounded Russian soldier dared to give a Ukrainian drone operator finger. The pilot of the UAV unit of the 116th Separate Mechanised Brigade was not long in coming.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the occupier with an accurate drop of ammunition.

