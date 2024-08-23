ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10993 visitors online
News Video War
12 218 16

Occupier is trying to shoot down kamikaze drone with Esmarch tourniquet. VIDEO

UAV operators of the "Signum" unit of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" eliminated a Russian invader in the Bakhmut sector.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Watch more: Direct strike of attack drone at Russian invader in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) liquidation (2352) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (86)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 