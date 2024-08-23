Occupier is trying to shoot down kamikaze drone with Esmarch tourniquet. VIDEO
UAV operators of the "Signum" unit of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" eliminated a Russian invader in the Bakhmut sector.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
