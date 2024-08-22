ENG
Direct strike of attack drone at Russian invader in Luhansk region. VIDEO

The pilot of the Sova FM attack drone unit of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade eliminated the occupier near the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

