Soldiers of Presidential Brigade eliminate occupier on motorcycle with kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders attacked an occupier on a motorcycle with a Wild Hornet FPV drone: it is expected that the invader did not have time to escape and was eliminated.
According to Censor.NET, the operators were from the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade.
