Being wounded by kamikaze drone strike, occupier committed suicide on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

A wounded occupier blew himself up with a grenade on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Russian's self-destruction was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier was injured as a result of a direct hit from a kamikaze drone.

"The Ukrainian drone operator did a great job, but even he did not expect such an epic ending. The footage of the pilots of the Ci4 Team unit of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the separate presidential brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

