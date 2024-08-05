Occupier sat down in bushes and shot himself during battle. VIDEO 18+
The invader committed suicide on the battlefield by shooting himself with an assault rifle.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the occupier's self-destruction was captured by a drone camera.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
