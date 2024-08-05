ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10170 visitors online
News Video War
19 994 34

Occupier sat down in bushes and shot himself during battle. VIDEO 18+

The invader committed suicide on the battlefield by shooting himself with an assault rifle.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the occupier's self-destruction was captured by a drone camera.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupier tied his leg with Esmarch tourniquet and then blew himself up with grenade. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) suicide_ (134)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 