Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 606,490 people (+1,160 per day), 8,542 tanks, 17,349 artillery systems, 16,620 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 606,490 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.08.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 606,490 (+1,160 people)

tanks - 8542 (+9) units;

armored combat vehicles - 16,620 (+21) units;

artillery systems - 17,349 (+42) units;

MLRS - 1169 (+2) units;

air defense equipment - 1169 (+2) units;

aircraft - 367 (+0) units;

helicopters - 328 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 14064 (+39);

cruise missiles - 2444 (+2);

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 23,383 (+54) units;

special equipment - 2911 (+1).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.