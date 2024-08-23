Soldiers of 46th SAB repel enemy assault and destroy six units of occupiers’ equipment. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade demonstrated the repulsion of a Russian assault in the Donetsk region in the Kurakhove direction.
The corresponding video of our defenders' work was shown on the telegram channel of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
The soldiers destroyed six pieces of occupiers' equipment, including one tank and 5 infantry fighting vehicles.
