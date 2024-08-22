Soldiers of 46th SAB show repulsion of Russian assault in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the AFU demonstrate repulsion of a Russian assault near Heorhiivka in the Donetsk region.
The corresponding video of our defenders' work was shown on the telegram channel of the DeepState analytical project, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy is actively conducting offensive operations there, so it is a routine job for the brigade, but very difficult, because the Katsaps are constantly assaulting," the publication added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password