As result of attack on August 26, 4 power units of NPP were temporarily disconnected from network

On August 26, as a result of a Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, four NPP power units were temporarily disconnected from the network.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net, the Permanent Representation of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna informed about this in a letter to the IAEA.

At 08:58, power units No. 1, 3 and 4 at the Rivne nuclear power plant shut down, and at 17:05 due to fluctuations in the national energy system caused by the Russian strike, power unit No. 3 at the South Ukrainian NPP also shut down.

"The Russian Federation continues to deliberately attack the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, with the intention of disrupting the operation of the country's nuclear power plants, which provide the majority of electricity in Ukraine. Russian attacks pose a significant risk to the stable operation of nuclear power plants," the letter states.

The Permanent Mission of Ukraine asked the IAEA to immediately convey this information to all members of the organization.

