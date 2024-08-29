From 1 September, China will ban export of number of goods and components for UAVs, - commander of "Magyar" aerial reconnaissance group of Armed Forces of Ukraine

On 1 September, China will introduce a ban on the export of goods and components for UAVs, which will affect their quantity and cost.

This was stated by the commander of an aerial reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign "Magyar".

"Everyone involved in the use of drones should prepare for a new test. And it will be disproportionate to the temporary shortages of ammunition. At least from time to time, our partners supply them (ammunition, not drones). This will not be the case with drones. They will be expensive and scarce. And a couple of dozen new millionaires will appear. Of different ‘suits.’ I believe that the restriction described below will be one of the components of ‘shrinking’ us at the negotiating table. And not on parity terms at all. We are talking about the next wave of export restrictions from China," he said.

Magyar reminded that a month ago, the Chinese government announced restrictions on the export of a number of UAV-related goods from the country starting from 1 September.

"Starting from 1 September 2024, exports from China will be subject to even stricter inspections. The goods subject to the ban will not be available for air and sea delivery," the commander added.

Thus, according to Magyar, the following goods will no longer be accepted for transport from September 2024:

Carbon frame for a quadcopter;

Carbon beam for a quadcopter;

Quadcopter;

Motor for a quadcopter;

A set of components for a quadcopter;

A set of frames for quadcopters;

Navigation camera for a quadcopter;

Flight controller for a quadcopter;

Landing gear for a quadcopter;

Propeller for a quadcopter;

Frame for a quadcopter;

Signal amplifier for the remote control of the quadcopter;

Digital data transmission system for a quadcopter;

Detector of digital radio communication;

Radio system;

Radio station;

Portable radio;

Video transmission system via radio channel;

Electronic warfare systems.

