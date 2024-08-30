Reserves of Armed Forces increased by 2.5 times due to new law on mobilisation - Ministry of Defence

After the adoption of the law on mobilisation, the rate of conscription of persons liable for military service increased by 2.5 times compared to the first quarter of 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence in response to a request from Telegraf.

"The entry into force of the Law of Ukraine No. 3633-IX of 11 April 2024 allowed us to increase the rate of conscription of persons liable for military service during mobilisation by 2.5 times compared to the first quarter of this year, which generally allows us to man up military units in a timely manner, restore their combat capability and create the necessary reserves at this stage," the statement said.

According to the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the issue of increasing mobilisation is not currently being initiated.

The Ministry of Defence noted that if there is a sufficient number of trained soldiers and the conscription is successful, the military leadership will prepare legislative changes regarding rotation and demobilisation, i.e. the possibility of discharging certain categories of military during martial law.

Currently, only local measures are being taken to rotate and maintain the combat capability of the Armed Forces.