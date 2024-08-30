Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquarters: Pokrovsk direction, school year and energy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, three key issues were considered.

"The report of Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the situation on the front line - first of all, the Pokrovsk direction. Separately, the Commander-in-Chief reported on the details of the operation in the Kursk region, including the next replenishment of the exchange fund. This is extremely important for strengthening our position in the exchange process," the statement said.

The second issue was preparation for the school year.

"Reports by Prime Minister Shmyhal, Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko, and Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi. Security issues, as well as analysis on the construction of shelters. The government must also realize its personal responsibility for preparing schools in terms of energy challenges.



Third, energy. The state of liquidation of the consequences of Russian strikes. Analysis of some issues related to the construction of defense structures. The key task is to strengthen the work in each of these three areas as much as possible," he summarized.

