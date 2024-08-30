In south, 64 occupants and 30 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed over day

The southern defence forces continue to fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 64 occupants were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 64 people.

The Russians also lost 30 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 portable electronic warfare station;

6 artillery systems;

15 units of armoured vehicles;

3 reconnaissance UAVs;

3 boats;

1 video surveillance system;

1 motorcycle.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1 field ammunition point, 2 observation posts, 11 dugouts and 2 firing positions.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 613,590 Russian invaders.