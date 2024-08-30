ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 613,590 people (+1,200 per day), 8,574 tanks, 17,572 artillery systems, 16,722 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 613,590 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.08.24 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 613,590 (+1,200) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8574 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 16,722 (+23) units,
  • artillery systems – 17572 (+23) units,
  • MLRS – 1175 (+1) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 940 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 368 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 14453 (+84),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2556 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23,763 (+57) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2967 (+2).

За 20 серпня втрати армії РФ становлять понад 1200 осіб

