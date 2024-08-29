Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet crashes while repelling Russian missile attack, pilot is killed - General Staff

The General Staff confirms the loss of an F-16 fighter jet during a Russian missile strike on Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"F-16 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were used to repel a missile attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, together with units of anti-aircraft missile troops. During the air battle, the F-16s demonstrated their high efficiency, shooting down four enemy cruise missiles with their onboard weapons," the statement said.

It is noted that during the approach to the next target, one of the aircraft lost contact with one of the planes.

As it turned out later, the plane crashed and the pilot died.

A special commission of the Ministry of Defence has been appointed to investigate the causes of the crash and is working in the area where the plane went down.

