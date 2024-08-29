Soldiers of 92nd SAB detected and eliminated Russian sniper with accurate drop of ammunition. VIDEO
An FPV drone operator of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade detected a camouflaged Russian sniper. The pilot accurately dropped two rounds of ammunition from the drone, which resulted in the occupier's legs being blown to pieces.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password