Fighters of "BULAVA" unit attacked shelter with occupier with kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the BULAVA unit used a Wild Hornet drone to eliminate a Russian invader in a hiding place.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card number: 5375411217198790
PayPal: [email protected]
