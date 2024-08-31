Drones of 3rd SAB destroyed 7 units of enemy equipment. VIDEO

Seven pieces of enemy equipment, all of which were destroyed by drones of the 3rd Brigade.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the brigade.

"The drones of the Third Assault Brigade penetrated Russian armour, including a motorised skid steer and an armoured Typhoon-K. They inflicted a devastating defeat on enemy "loaves", KamAZs and GAZs. The trucks were transporting fuel, diesel fuel and Russians to the occupiers. Therefore, they were disposed of by the strike force in the brigade's area," the statement said.

