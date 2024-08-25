First GoPro from the Third Assault Brigade’s offensive in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade released the first GoPro from the offensive in the Kharkiv region on Telegram. Watch out for foul language!

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the social network.

"The trench line, let's fuck it up!" - this is unique footage of the beginning of the Third Assault Brigade's offensive. From the airborne assault and immediately into fire contact.

"The occupiers' machine gunner opened barrage fire to prevent our fighters from approaching his trench line. The occupiers' shells exploded nearby," the post reads.

The anger and emotions of the stormtroopers , who are ready to strangle the occupiers with their bare hands, are shown in the video of the soldiers of the 1st Assault Company.

Details and more footage of the Kharkiv offensive are coming soon to the Brigade's channel!

Earlier, the Third Assault Brigade reported successful offensives in the Kharkiv region.

The soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade advanced almost two square kilometres into the frontline and took control of the occupiers' battalion defence area in the Kharkiv region.