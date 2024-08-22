3rd SAB advanced almost 2 square kilometers deep into front during offensive in Kharkiv region

The soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade have advanced almost two kilometers deep into the front and took control of the battalion defense area of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the 3rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"OFFICIAL: The third assault is advancing in the Kharkiv region, we are returning the territories!" the message says.

It is noted that as a result of counterattacks, the brigade took control of the battalion defense area of the occupiers, enemy platoon and company strongholds and advanced almost two kilometers into the front.

The ratio of forces on the battlefield: 2.5 to 1 in favor of the enemy. Plus enemy support forces.

"The main task of the operation was to destroy the offensive potential of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation. As of now, this task has been accomplished," said the brigade commander, Colonel Andrii Biletskyi.

In four days, the enemy lost three hundred personnel in manpower, and a significant amount of equipment and weapons was destroyed or damaged.

"The operation was unique in that we attacked a superior enemy and won. The success depended on detailed planning, non-standard solutions, coordinated work of artillery, air defense, air defense and intelligence. But the heroes of the battlefield were tankers, sappers, scouts and, above all, attack aircraft," explained Biletskyi.

It is noted that the assault operations withdrew the enemy's attack from the direction of Makiivka and relieved tension from other critical areas of the front in the bands of neighboring brigades.

"Now the occupiers are intensifying the use of aviation, MLRS and long-range artillery. The enemy is trying to regain the lost ground. But the Third Assault Brigade holds the line!" - the 3rd Brigade said in a statement.

