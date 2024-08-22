3rd SAB conducts successful offensive in Kharkiv region - Zhorin. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade conducted successful offensive operations in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported in Telegram by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin, Censor.NET reports.

"We have good news in our area. Successful offensive actions were carried out in the area of responsibility of our Third Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv region. More details later," the statement said.

