Russians may partially open front in Sumy Region, but there will be no deep advance, - Zhorin

The Russian occupying forces may try to stretch the forces of the Armed Forces and open a front in the Sumy Region, but there will be no deep advance.

This was stated by the deputy commander of the 3rd SAB Maksym Zhorin, reports Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

"The biggest threat right now is definitely the Sumy region. If the Russians want to stretch our forces and resources even more, they can afford to partially open a front in the Sumy region," he said.

At the same time, most likely, there will be no deep advance of the enemy on the territory of Ukraine, Zhorin added.

"This will be precisely the tension and stretching of our forces and resources," he explained.

According to him, the plan of the Russian offensive on the Kharkiv region, which was made public by the Western mass media, is partly the plan for which the Ukrainian defenders were preparing.

"This is not news for the Ukrainian military. This is one of the scenarios under which the Russians can and will act," he concluded.

Russian offensive on the Sumy region

We will remind, earlier the head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that in the near future the Russian troops may try to launch an offensive in the direction of the city of Sumy.

The State Border Service stated that an attack by the Russian Federation in the Sumy region cannot be ruled out.

The General Staff reported that currently the Russian troops on the border with the Chernihiv region and the Sumy region are carrying out sabotage and reconnaissance activities and are increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers. There are no signs of formation of offensive groups by the enemy.