As of the end of August, paratroopers of the 80th Brigade captured seven Russian tanks in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Soldiers of the 80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade captured seven enemy tanks in the Kursk region. Among them are the latest T-90M, four T-80 BVM vehicles, and two T-72 tanks. It is noted that the military, together with the SBU, managed to capture several new T-80 BVMs on the outskirts of the city of Sudzha in the first days of the fighting in the Kursk region.

Some of the tanks have low mileage and are practically fresh off the production line, while others need repair. The Galician Brigade fighter said that the captured equipment would be a good addition to the tank fist of the Lviv paratroopers in future battles with the Russians.

