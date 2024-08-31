Due to uncertainty, West is not really giving Ukraine what it needs - Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur

The fundamental problem of Western support for Ukraine is the lack of a political decision on the purpose of this support.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said this during the GLOBSEC conference in Prague.

The minister intervened in the discussion about the "strategic uncertainty" of Western assistance to Ukraine, when Western partners talk about providing Ukraine with "the assistance that is needed" and "for as long as necessary", but deliberately do not specify what exactly needs to be achieved in order not to limit the end of the war.

Pevkur, however, countered that because of this uncertainty, the West is not actually giving Ukraine what it needs.

"The key question that we, politicians, have to answer for ourselves is whether we want Ukraine to fight or Ukraine to win. We lack a political decision that we want Ukraine to win. If we make this decision, we become understand the next steps," he explained his position.

The Minister of Defense of Estonia believes that with the determination of the victory of Ukraine as the goal of the West, it will be possible to adopt a victory strategy. Estonia, which officially seeks the victory of Ukraine, has taken these steps, he reminded.

"The strategy we are proposing says, in particular, that we should spend 0.25% of GDP on aid to Ukraine," the minister said, expressing his belief that this would be enough to supply the weapons that Ukraine needs.

"The problem is not the alleged lack of strategy in Ukraine: Ukraine knows what to do. The problem is the lack of money and lack of weapons. And there are also idiotic restrictions that I don't understand," he added.