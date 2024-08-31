ENG
Ruscists strike at Kharkiv

Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Харкова

The Russian occupiers are currently striking at Kharkiv.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv, take cover! The occupiers are striking!" he said.

