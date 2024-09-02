Umierov meets with French Defense Minister Lecornu: they discusses defense cooperation and coordination of efforts to counter Russian aggression

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov met with French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu.

Umierov wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Together with the Ukrainian delegation, which was represented by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Chief of the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov and Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa, we discussed a number of important issues," Umierov said.

According to him, the main focus of the dialogue was to strengthen defense cooperation and coordinate efforts to counter Russian aggression.

Major General Horbatiuk informed in detail about the current operational situation on the battlefield, and Lieutenant General Shevtsov outlined the critical needs to strengthen our soldiers.

"Air defense systems and missiles remain our priority as Russia continues its missile terror against our cities. We have to respond decisively to these terrorist acts, so it is especially important to expand Ukraine's long-range capabilities. Other critical priorities include combat aircraft, electronic warfare equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery and ammunition," Umierov emphasized.

In addition, the interlocutors paid attention to the development of cooperation between the Ukrainian and French defense industries. They discussed the creation of joint ventures and co-financing of production. We have specific projects, an action plan and deadlines. Our teams are already actively working on this.

"I am grateful to France for its continued support of Ukraine and for working together to save lives and bring about a just peace," the Defense Minister summarized.

