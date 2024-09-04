In Kursk region, Ukraine is fighting for trump cards for negotiations with Russia, - Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur

With the operation in the Kursk region, Ukraine showed its strength and that the Russian Federation is not as powerful as many believe.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur, in an interview with the EP, Censor.NET reports.

"I believe that in Kurshchyna you showed the ability to fight. Ukraine proved that you have the manpower and equipment to regain control on Ukrainian land on occasion, and not only that. You also showed that Russia is not that powerful at all, or as many believe," he said.

Pevkur believes that thanks to this operation, many new opportunities have appeared for the Ukrainian army and government. He also expressed confidence that one day he will reach negotiations with Russia.

"During the negotiations, you need to have good cards in your hands. And in order to have such trump cards, you need to defeat them. And this is exactly what Ukraine is doing in Kurshchyna. ... This will allow how to improve its defensive positions in Ukraine (because Russia has to shift forces on the Kursk direction) and get better positions for negotiations," the minister added.

