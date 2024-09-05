Over Gomel in Belarus, "Shaheds" were shot down - Belarusian Hajun. VIDEO

On the night of 5 September, explosions occurred in the city of Gomel (Belarus). Locals say that the air defence forces were targeting Russian 'Shaheds'.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the monitoring channel Belarusian Hajun.

"Two explosion sounds were heard in the Gomel district at 01:34 and 01:36. According to preliminary data, people can hear and see anti-drone work in the Belarusian sky," the Telegram channel said.

Local residents of Gomel also wrote about the explosions. According to some of them, the explosions took place over the southern outskirts of the city.

Read also on Censor.NET: The Belarusian Air Force took a fighter jet into the sky: At least 4 Shakhtys flew into the country at night - Belorusski Gayun