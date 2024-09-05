Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 621,550 people (+1,200 per day), 8,624 tanks, 17,725 artillery systems, 16,869 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 621,550 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 09.05.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 621,550 (+1,200) people,
- tanks ‒ 8624 (+6) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 16,869 (+21) units,
- artillery systems – 17725 (+31) units,
- MLRS – 1177 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 940 (+0) units,
- aircraft – 368 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 14658 (+42),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2587 (+7),
- ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 24,044 (+37) units,
- special equipment ‒ 3024 (+10)
