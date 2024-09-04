Occupier is running away from munitions drop in vain, holding tricolor in his hands. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated the Russian invader. The occupier was just running away from a drone ammunition drop, holding a tricolour in his hands.
The video was posted on the social network, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password