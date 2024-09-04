ENG
Occupier is running away from munitions drop in vain, holding tricolor in his hands. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated the Russian invader. The occupier was just running away from a drone ammunition drop, holding a tricolour in his hands.

The video was posted on the social network, Censor.NET reports.

Author: 

