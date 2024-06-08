ENG
Russian man burns alive after unsuccessful assault on motorcycle. VIDEO

Two occupants on a motorbike were sent to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. Operators of the K-2 battalion of the 54th separate mechanised brigade eliminated the Russian invaders.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

