Russian man burns alive after unsuccessful assault on motorcycle. VIDEO
Two occupants on a motorbike were sent to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. Operators of the K-2 battalion of the 54th separate mechanised brigade eliminated the Russian invaders.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password