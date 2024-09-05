Special Operations Forces conduct complex strikes on enemy logistics in Kursk region: 7 vehicles are destroyed, including pontoon vehicles. VIDEO

Several units of the SOF in Kursk region launched complex attacks on Russian logistics.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Special Operations Forces.

As noted, enemy convoys, including those with pontoon vehicles, are being destroyed by drones and artillery from friendly units of the Defence Forces.

The next video shows an example of how the Special Operations Forces soldiers worked well to destroy enemy targets. Each unit had a separate task: reconnaissance from the sky, adjusting FPV drones and guiding artillery.

"The result was 7 destroyed vehicles, including 5 pontoon vehicles," the SOF said.