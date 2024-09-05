Day in Donetsk region: occupiers killed two residents in Kostiantynivka and Kurakhove

On September 4, the Russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region: in Kostyantynivka and Kurakhove.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, a person died, 2 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged; 2 high-rise buildings in Hirnik were also damaged. Marinsk, Hrodivka, and Myrnohrad districts are under constant shelling.

Kramatorsk district

In Kostiantynivka, 1 person died and 6 were injured, 10 private houses, an enterprise, an administrative building, 5 trade pavilions, 2 power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Bakhmut district

3 people were injured in Toretsk. 9 private houses, a high-rise building, and an industrial building were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district. 5 houses were damaged in Siversk.

In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 13 times during the day. 2182 people were evacuated from the front line, including 232 children.

